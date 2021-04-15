WorldArtday2021: Twitterati gather to share art and love

Today we celebrate that which sculpts human imagination and also inspires it, something that honours humanity and alleviates the richness of life. Today is World Art Day.

On World Art Day, artists across the world commemorate the arts, art forms and artists that earth has ever witnessed. Today we honour those who contributed to the world with their art and gave us something to appreciate and turn to in the worst of times.

As per the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organizaton (UNESCO), "Each year, on 15 April, World Art Day celebrations help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society, encourage greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlight the contribution of artists to sustainable development. It is also an occasion to shine a light on arts education in schools, as culture can pave the way for inclusive and equitable education."

UNESCO New Delhi on Twitter wrote, "The role of culture in development is being increasingly recognized by the international community. To promote artistic and cultural development, it is imperative to acknowledge the important role played by artists."