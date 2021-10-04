WorldAnimalWelfareDay: THESE Indian Instagram accounts are saving local animals from cruelty

In the world of humans, animals are equally important for the goodness of nature. World Animal Welfare Day is annually observed on 4th October. It focuses on the importance of animal lives and signifies how essential animals are for the globe. Every year the day is commemorated with a particular theme, it is an initiative taken to spread the awareness on care, love and protection of animals.

The first World Animal Day took place on March 24, 1925, in the Sport Palace in Berlin, Germany. Where more than 5,000 people were present for the event. It was founded by writer and animal activist Heinrich Zimmermann.

It is the 96th World Animal Welfare Day on 4th October, 2021 with the theme for world animal day 2021 is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.”

The ecological life is majorly dependent on animals. It is a necessity to maintain a balance in the life cycle. Which can only be possible with a balanced existence of animals in the world.

World Animal Welfare Day not only focuses on the betterment of animals but also spreads the need to stop animal cruelty. A clear understanding on how animals help in the perseverance of ecosystem is conveyed due to various programmes.

On this World Animal Welfare Day, here are some accounts, communities, and organisations on Instagram that help rescue, adopt animals and spread awareness against animal cruelty.

Street dogs of Bombay

𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐞𝐬 by 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭

Mowgli Aid

Strays of Delhi

Paw Cure

Animal Aid Unlimited

RAKSHA - Make A Difference

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021