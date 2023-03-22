World Water Day 2023: 'Accelerating change' to support achieving sustainable water for all by 2030

World Water Day | Photo: Freepik

On March 22, World Water Day is observed to raise awareness of the value of clean drinking water. World Water Day is organised by United Nations-Water and its several members and partners, such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition to highlighting the global water crisis, World Water Day aims to support achieving sustainable water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Theme

This year's World Water Day theme is 'accelerating change.' Through the Water Action Agenda, WHO claimed that it is committing to “accelerating professionalised water supply and sanitation services through capacity building in regulation for dramatic improvements in water, sanitation, and hygiene in health care facilities.”

A UN 2023 Water Conference will also take place this year on March 22 to March 24 in New York. It is said to be the most important United Nations-hosted event on water supply, sanitation and hygiene in some 50 years.

The vision for the conference, as mentioned by WHO, is to “fundamentally understand, value and manage water, sanitation and hygiene better” and take the concerned actions to achieve the internationally agreed water, sanitation and health-related goals and targets.

