World War II ship that sank with Australian 864 soldiers on board found after 84 years

A Japanese merchant ship that sank during World War II with 864 Australian soldiers on board has been found by deep-sea survey experts in the South China Sea, according to a report in the Independent.

Dubbed as Australia's 'worst maritime disaster,' the ship was torpedoed while it was travelling from Papua New Guinea to China's Hainan by a US submarine. However, it was not known that there were prisoners of war on board.

The Defence Minister of Australia, Richard Marles, announced on Saturday that the SS Montevideo Maru, a covert prisoner-of-war transport ship that had been lost since sinking off the coast of the Philippines in July 1942, had been found northwest of Luzon island.

"This brings to an end one of the most tragic chapters in Australia's maritime history," he added.

The wreck was located at a depth of more than 4,000 m (13,123 feet), and the search for it was led, according to the government, by a marine archaeology non-profit and deep-sea survey experts. Australia's Defence Department additionally assisted with the hunt.

Wait ends ahead of 'Anzac Day'

The long-awaited find comes ahead of April 25 commemorations for Anzac Day, a major day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand for their troops killed in all military conflicts. The catastrophe is said to have claimed the lives of more than 1,000 men, including prisoners of war and civilians from various nations.

The Defence Minister added, "The absence of a location of the Montevideo Maru has represented unfinished business for the families of those who lost their lives until now."