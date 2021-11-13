World Kindness Day 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to shed light on the importance of being kind to one another

World Kindness Day is celebrated on 13 November every year. The day is marked in many countries, as an attempt to draw attention to the amazing work of organisations and individuals in local communities.

On this day, people make a conscious effort to be kind to one another. The use of 'kindness cards' is a common practice that people follow. These are little cards that you give to someone when you do something nice for them, with the message that it's now their turn to 'pass on' the card by doing something nice for someone else.

Many organisations strive to encourage people to perform good deeds wherever and whenever they are able.

The idea behind this is that being kind doesn't require a big strategy, just a little effort.

Most kindness experts agree that it has a cascading impact. This indicates that one act of kindness tends to lead to more. So, instead of waiting for kindness to come to you today, go out and create a fresh ripple!

As the world celebrates kindness day today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to spread awareness on performing random acts of kindness.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:47 AM IST