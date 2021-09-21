World Alzheimer's Day 2021: Top 7 Instagram accounts you can follow to learn about the disease

Social media platforms may look like a minefield of frivolity where people share posts and stories of what they eat for breakfast to even how they did it. But there is more than what meets the eye as social media has also emerged as a virtual helping hand for people who are in need, be it knowledge or even funds. And so, as we celebrate Alzheimer's day, we came across several social media handles that would be extremely beneficial for those who are coping with the disease themselves, or have someone in their family with Alzheimer's or sometimes even for those who just wish to know more about the disease and gain valuable knowledge about the same.

What is Alzheimer's disease?

Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative brain illness that causes memory loss as well as making clear thinking difficult or impossible. The disease is one of the most common types of dementia, causing damage to human brain cells, memory loss, and erratic behaviour, as well as the loss of various body functions in some cases.

According to scientists, Alzheimer's disease is caused by a mix of genetic, behavioural, and environmental variables that affect the brain over time in most people.

Here are 7 pages you could check out on Instagram, to gain all sorts of information including some really helpful tips when it comes to dealing with patients with Alzheimer's.

1. Alzheimer's society :

2. Alzheimer's Association:

Advertisement

3. Understanding Alzheimer's:

Advertisement

4. Alzheimer's Awakening:

5. Alzheimer's Fight

Advertisement

6. Alzheimer's Inspiration:

7. Dementia Darling

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:00 PM IST