 Work from theatre! Man works on laptop while watching a movie in Bengaluru theatre, video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWork from theatre! Man works on laptop while watching a movie in Bengaluru theatre, video goes viral

Work from theatre! Man works on laptop while watching a movie in Bengaluru theatre, video goes viral

The viral video was shared on Instagram by bangalore.malayalis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Man works on laptop while watching a movie in Bengaluru theatre | BangloreMalayalis

The pandemic has made working from home the new normal. Since then, several photographs and videos of individuals working in unusual places, including wedding mandaps and restaurants, gone viral on social media.

A video of a man working on his laptop while sitting in a theatre in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by @bangalore.malayalis with a caption that reads, "Just when you think you have seen everything, Bengaluru has got something new."

In the video, a man is seen working on his laptop in a movie theatre. Though it seems like the movie hasn't started yet, it's nothing short of shocking to watch him open the laptop in a theatre.

The video received a lot of comments. The users shared their experiences as well.

"Why do you have to go to Bangalore to see this....I have done it in Kerala," shared a user.

“I myself has done this in Bangalore, Job sucks man,” shared another user.

"If he is doing his office work then there is no need to wear this attitude as a badge of honour!," wrote another user.

“Every techie be like : who captured my video without my permission,” commented another user.

Read Also
A costly lie! Chinese man holidays during sick leave, loses job & ₹73 lakh after being caught
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Work from theatre! Man works on laptop while watching a movie in Bengaluru theatre, video goes viral

Work from theatre! Man works on laptop while watching a movie in Bengaluru theatre, video goes viral

WATCH: Girl falls from 30-feet height in Maharashtra's Washim district; survives miraculously

WATCH: Girl falls from 30-feet height in Maharashtra's Washim district; survives miraculously

WATCH: Angry tiger 'roars', charges tourists who went on a safari ride in Jim Corbett; video goes...

WATCH: Angry tiger 'roars', charges tourists who went on a safari ride in Jim Corbett; video goes...

A costly lie! Chinese man holidays during sick leave, loses job & ₹73 lakh after being caught

A costly lie! Chinese man holidays during sick leave, loses job & ₹73 lakh after being caught

Yogi Adityanath death threat: 19-year-old arrested for threatening UP CM; stole phone of...

Yogi Adityanath death threat: 19-year-old arrested for threatening UP CM; stole phone of...