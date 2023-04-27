Work from theatre! Man works on laptop while watching a movie in Bengaluru theatre, video goes viral

Man works on laptop while watching a movie in Bengaluru theatre | BangloreMalayalis

The pandemic has made working from home the new normal. Since then, several photographs and videos of individuals working in unusual places, including wedding mandaps and restaurants, gone viral on social media.

A video of a man working on his laptop while sitting in a theatre in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by @bangalore.malayalis with a caption that reads, "Just when you think you have seen everything, Bengaluru has got something new."

In the video, a man is seen working on his laptop in a movie theatre. Though it seems like the movie hasn't started yet, it's nothing short of shocking to watch him open the laptop in a theatre.

The video received a lot of comments. The users shared their experiences as well.

"Why do you have to go to Bangalore to see this....I have done it in Kerala," shared a user.

“I myself has done this in Bangalore, Job sucks man,” shared another user.

"If he is doing his office work then there is no need to wear this attitude as a badge of honour!," wrote another user.

“Every techie be like : who captured my video without my permission,” commented another user.