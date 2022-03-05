Wordle 259: Did you solve it? Twitterati flaunt their score and share hilarious memes

If you are an ardent social media user, you've probably seen a grid of green, yellow and black squares, that's nothing but the daily word game - Wordle!
It was created by Josh Wardle for his crossword-loving partner. As of January 10, the game has 2.7 million players. The players just get to solve one puzzle a day, probably that keeps them excited and waiting to hit it right.
As the clock rang at 12 midnight, netizens picked their phones and attempted the new day puzzle of the Wordle. Soon after their attempts, they shared the cues or flaunted success on social media. Wordle 259 made to one of the top trends.
What's the answer for the Wordle 259, the challenge for the day? However, we won't reveal it for you, but some netizens who played the game have revealed via hints and memes.
Take a look at some reactions, right here:
Wordle 259 2/6— 🇺🇦 She Who Shall Not Be Named 🇺🇦 (@left_is_right__) March 5, 2022
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Finally got the luck of the right starter word! pic.twitter.com/ZBuT2MENbu
One of my best attempts yet! 2 vowels in 3 chance, among 15 chars. With remaining chars, deep thought... figured what wud precede and follow 3rd char. Tried the only word that made sense and bingo! #Wordle #Wordle258 4/6— Mr B (@maddyb65) March 5, 2022
⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛
⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
megan has just discovered the share option in wordle @meganator11 pic.twitter.com/HXhQIdI7XS— Brianna🧣🐇 (@briliz9010) March 5, 2022
#Wordle— Lingamaneni RMR (@LingamaneniRmr) March 5, 2022
Chance for everyone to score 2/6.👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ewf9SkFBio
Wordle 259 4/6*— Travis Heffelfinger (@TravisX20) March 5, 2022
Coulda had it in three, but chose poorly.#wordle #wordle259
⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩
⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩
⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/b3cDyxzYbB
Wordle 259 4/6— Matt (@MXD814) March 5, 2022
⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/8pd7EOy3j5
Wordle 259 3/6— 🐞Nanna Nailing It🐞 (@LinzIsLinz) March 5, 2022
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
That's perked up my morning... Almost ready for work now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/93dqJxJYGu
shoulda been 2— Doggodle (@Doggodle) March 5, 2022
F1 Wordle 3 3/6
🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#F1Wordle pic.twitter.com/8EpuVePURL
i made him start playing wordle and watch him solve it on ft daily pic.twitter.com/rrmUBtJ0hU— 🥑 (@avocajo__) March 5, 2022
I made a pattern!! This was an.. interesting word? 😅😂— wordle stan (@stanwordle) March 5, 2022
If you love Wordle like me, I make and post my Wordle memes along with my daily stats!! 😁
Wordle 259 4/6#Wordle259
⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩
⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩
⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/rTyDVbSBH3
Wordle 259 3/6— REMAIN INDOORS (@tefkas) March 5, 2022
That was an inspired second guess. I might be getting better at this. pic.twitter.com/GdgvIdRxoX
