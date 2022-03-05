e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

Wordle 259: Did you solve it? Twitterati flaunt their score and share hilarious memes

Swarna Srikanth
If you are an ardent social media user, you've probably seen a grid of green, yellow and black squares, that's nothing but the daily word game - Wordle!

It was created by Josh Wardle for his crossword-loving partner. As of January 10, the game has 2.7 million players. The players just get to solve one puzzle a day, probably that keeps them excited and waiting to hit it right.

As the clock rang at 12 midnight, netizens picked their phones and attempted the new day puzzle of the Wordle. Soon after their attempts, they shared the cues or flaunted success on social media. Wordle 259 made to one of the top trends.

What's the answer for the Wordle 259, the challenge for the day? However, we won't reveal it for you, but some netizens who played the game have revealed via hints and memes.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:04 PM IST
