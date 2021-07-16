Wondering what you guys are reading these days': Rahul Gandhi reveals his literary side on Twitter; netizens join the conversation

Politicians are known for using social media as a tool to voice the concerns of the public. As a member of the Opposition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is well-known for his constant and strongly-worded tweets against the ruling government. However, his mood seems to be a little different today.

Taking a break from the constant political banter on his Twitter handle, today Gandhi made a casual, literary tweet. He asked Twitterati about what they are reading nowadays.

Gandhi's tweet reads, "I’m wondering what you guys are reading these days."