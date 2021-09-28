e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:56 PM IST

'Women Rights under Taliban is a myth': Twitterati #StandWithAfghanWomen

There exist several rules that continue to oppress the women in Afghanistan, which has lead to people all around the world, coming together to raise their voices against the injustice against Afghan women.
Dhea Eapen
The Taliban has ordered young boys to return to school, but no such order has been issued for girls. This has sparked fears that the Taliban would revert to their old tactics of restricting women and depriving them of their basic human rights. Ever since the new regime has taken over, women and girls have taken to the streets to protest the country's gender inequality. Local Afghan girls took to the streets lately, chanting "Free Afghanistan" and "I want to go to school," in protest of the Taliban's decision not to allow girls to return to school.

Following the US and NATO withdrawals from Afghanistan, and the turmoil that ensued as a result of the Biden administration's startlingly poor planning, the Islamist insurgents, who ruled from 1996 to 2001, have reclaimed power. The Taliban implemented harsh prohibitions based on their restrictive interpretation of Shariah, prohibiting the viewing of television, listening to music, taking photographs, and playing with children's toys.

There exist several other rules that continue to oppress the women in Afghanistan, which has lead to people all around world, coming together to raise their voices against the injustice against Afghan women.

Have a look at few of the reactions:

