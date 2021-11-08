Woman wins $1 Million just for getting a Covid-19 vaccine

What would it be like if one were to be rewarded, that too with millions of dollars, just for getting vaccinated? Well, there's one person who would know, and it definitely isn't a dream!

After receiving the coronavirus vaccine, an Australian woman, named Joanne Zhu is now worth $1 million.

Millions of Australians have heeded the government's call for vaccination, and they've all been entered into a lottery to win a life-changing reward.

Any Australian who rolled up their sleeve was given a chance win a million dollars. The winner was announced over the weekend.

Joanne Zhu was named the grand prize winner, after she was presented with a large cheque. The reward was established by a consortium of donors and businesses in order to increase vaccination rates among Australians.

The Million Dollar Vax project also gave away 100 gift cards with $1,000 in spending money in addition to the $1 million cash reward.The cards were distributed throughout the month of October.

The initiative is credited with assisting in the vaccination of more than 80% of Australians against the coronavirus.

This remarkable achievement has allowed some countries to reopen international borders and lift severe coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:32 PM IST