e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue, says Ajit Doval dueing NSA-level regional security meeting on Afghanistan India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI under 'very poor' category, residents concerned about rising health risks
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:32 PM IST

Woman wins $1 Million just for getting a Covid-19 vaccine

FPJ Web Desk
Unsplash

Unsplash

Advertisement

What would it be like if one were to be rewarded, that too with millions of dollars, just for getting vaccinated? Well, there's one person who would know, and it definitely isn't a dream!

After receiving the coronavirus vaccine, an Australian woman, named Joanne Zhu is now worth $1 million.

Millions of Australians have heeded the government's call for vaccination, and they've all been entered into a lottery to win a life-changing reward.

Any Australian who rolled up their sleeve was given a chance win a million dollars. The winner was announced over the weekend.

Joanne Zhu was named the grand prize winner, after she was presented with a large cheque. The reward was established by a consortium of donors and businesses in order to increase vaccination rates among Australians.

The Million Dollar Vax project also gave away 100 gift cards with $1,000 in spending money in addition to the $1 million cash reward.The cards were distributed throughout the month of October.

The initiative is credited with assisting in the vaccination of more than 80% of Australians against the coronavirus.

This remarkable achievement has allowed some countries to reopen international borders and lift severe coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

ALSO READ

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to release in India on Dec 17; fans cannot keep calm

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal