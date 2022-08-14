Woman thanks god for giving her STD

Representative Image |

A woman in US has claimed that God gave her herpes, which is an incurable sexual infection. It came as a wake-up call to fix her life. She has been a resident of Las Vegas, Alexandra Harbushka. She was diagnosed with genital herpes in 2011. She got the virus from her partner at that time.

A decade later, the 39-year-old thinks it to be like a divine intervention to make all corrections in her life. In an interview with Kennedy News, Alexandra revealed that she got the virus from her partner.

Her life was not going in the right direction and god gave her the infection as a “message”. “I wasn’t being who I was meant to be. Finally, he gave me herpes so I would wake up, listen and make changes.,” Alexandra told the New York post.

