This woman lost her cool after seeing this scary 'snake'

Fatima Dawood was graciously walking towards her car in the parking lot of a supermarket when suddenly she lost all her cool and screamed upon seeing what she thought was a snake.
Fatima shared in a post on Facebook, how she ‘screamed like a baby’ on seeing the supposed snake in the parking lot. The twisted truth is, what she assumed to be a snake was actually a braided weave lying on the ground.
Fatima’s Facebook post explains the incident in a funny way. She wrote, "I apologize to the old lady in the parking lot at PnP when I screamed like a baby, thinking I had a snake coming after me,". Fatima also shared a picture of the weave lying on the ground.
The latter part of the post had people into fits of laughter. She narrated how soon after realizing its a braided weave and not a snake, she apologized to an old woman who was then present in the parking lot.
The post further read, "On the other hand if you lost your braided weave, it is in the far left aisle of the PnP parking lot,"
The post garnered a lot of laughs and also sympathy on the social media platform. Some people sympathised with Fatima and commented saying, “I’d scream too” and “It does look like a snake”. While most others had a nice laugh.
