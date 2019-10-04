This woman lost her cool after seeing this scary 'snake'

Fatima Dawood was graciously walking towards her car in the parking lot of a supermarket when suddenly she lost all her cool and screamed upon seeing what she thought was a snake.

Fatima shared in a post on Facebook, how she ‘screamed like a baby’ on seeing the supposed snake in the parking lot. The twisted truth is, what she assumed to be a snake was actually a braided weave lying on the ground.

Fatima’s Facebook post explains the incident in a funny way. She wrote, "I apologize to the old lady in the parking lot at PnP when I screamed like a baby, thinking I had a snake coming after me,". Fatima also shared a picture of the weave lying on the ground.