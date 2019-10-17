Woman lip syncs to 'Bole Chudiyan' in moving car, netizens say husband deserves National Award for being patient

Every 90s kid remembers grooving to the song Bole Chudiyan, from Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The film multi-starrer flick went on to be a blockbuster in no time.
While the film is still remembered for its cheesiest dialogues and a family drama that is even more engrossing than a daily soap, a lip sync video of the song is going viral on social media.
In the below video a husband and wife are seen in a setting of carpool karaoke style. The wife starts singing Bole Chudiyan, while the husband maintains a poker face while driving. Netizens found this video as a hilarious one, and even went on to say that the husband deserves a National Award for driving patiently.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham stars Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The film was released in 2001.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)