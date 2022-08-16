Woman leaves fiancé when he goes to washroom

Image credit: Google

Everything came crashing down for a groom-to-be in UK post his fiancee ran away with £5,000 (approx Rs 4.8 lakh) in cash with all the suitcase. He was left abandoned at the Heathrow airport.

The pair, in their early 40s, got engaged earlier and were going to Rome to tie the knot when the bride left her would-be hubby. This was reported by The Sun. He had gone to the washroom leaving the fiancee with their bags. Although, when he came, she had vanished, taking everything with her.

The publication reported that the pair had met lately and that the man had fallen head over heels in love with her.

“He was in bits — totally inconsolable. Apparently, they’d only met very recently, and he’d fallen head-over-heels for her,” the onlooker told.

