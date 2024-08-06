Woman 'Deletes' X Post About Quitting UK Job To Settle In India After It Goes Viral

'I quit' post goes viral on X | Representative image/Canva

An X post of a woman from the UK recently took internet users by storm as it revealed her big decision of quitting her job there and holding plans to return to India. In her post, the woman, only identified as Parool 12, wrote she quit her job at the UK and is coming back to her origin country soon. "Took me a lot of guts. But I've done it," she said while dropping the life update on the social media platform. However, the post is now unavailable and allegedly deleted.

Here's what the post read

"I did it. I quit my job," the UK woman wrote on X, while adding that she is looking forward to settle in India. Parool made this post in a reply to her previous message from a few months ago, where she asked people whether she should consider returning to her country.

"Come back to India forever"

During early April, she put up a poll on X to seek suggestions from netizens on whether she should "come back to India forever" where she could be "truly happy." After her posts went viral, she made the recent decision and announced it on X. Soon after her 'I quit' post caught people's attention and drew reactions, it was learned that her account faced issues and was became inaccessible.

While it is unclear whether she pulled down her account by herself or something else went wrong, currently, when people try to look for her job resignation post and reply to it, they only come across the alert "This account doesn’t exist."

Netizens say "You will regret your decision"

According to reports, Parool's X post about quitting the UK job to come back to India received more than two lakh views since being uploaded on July 30. It attracted mixed responses from netizens. While some appreciated her move to return to India, others said she would regret her decision years later. "It's better I did the same it's better to build something here than to slave away in UK," an X user reportedly replies, while another added, "We will see in 3 years from now. You will regret your decision."