e-Paper Get App

Woman bitten by shark while snorkelling; details inside

A woman is believed to have been bitten by a shark

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

As per reports floating online, a woman is believed to have been bitten by a shark off the UK coast. The swimmer who was on a snorkelling trip in Penzance harbour in Cornwall suffered a shark bite on her leg.

The lady may need minor plastic surgery post getting the bite. This will be the first unprovoked shark attack in the British sea since 1847. A lot of fishermen have been bitten lately post getting the sea creatures on board.

Talking about the woman. she was swimming 15 miles when the shark bit her leg.

A coastguard spokesperson said, "HM Coastguard sent Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team to meet a snorkeler who suffered a suspected shark bite. The coastguard was notified just before 12.30 pm on Thursday (July 28). It is believed the swimmer suffered a leg injury. The coastguard team met the casualty at Penzance harbour to assist with passing them into the care of the ambulance service."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWoman bitten by shark while snorkelling; details inside

RECENT STORIES

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore of builders Sanjay Chhabria, Avinash...

WBSSC Scam: Special Court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to 2-day ED custody

WBSSC Scam: Special Court sends Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to 2-day ED custody

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt scraps MVA’s decision to increase BMC wards to 236 from 227

Mumbai: Shinde-Fadnavis govt scraps MVA’s decision to increase BMC wards to 236 from 227

Mumbai: Plea of Best Bakery accused filed with ‘ulterior motive’ say police

Mumbai: Plea of Best Bakery accused filed with ‘ulterior motive’ say police

Three killed, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at a kindergarten in China

Three killed, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at a kindergarten in China