Woman bitten by shark while snorkelling; details inside

Image credit: Google

As per reports floating online, a woman is believed to have been bitten by a shark off the UK coast. The swimmer who was on a snorkelling trip in Penzance harbour in Cornwall suffered a shark bite on her leg.

The lady may need minor plastic surgery post getting the bite. This will be the first unprovoked shark attack in the British sea since 1847. A lot of fishermen have been bitten lately post getting the sea creatures on board.

Talking about the woman. she was swimming 15 miles when the shark bit her leg.

A coastguard spokesperson said, "HM Coastguard sent Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team to meet a snorkeler who suffered a suspected shark bite. The coastguard was notified just before 12.30 pm on Thursday (July 28). It is believed the swimmer suffered a leg injury. The coastguard team met the casualty at Penzance harbour to assist with passing them into the care of the ambulance service."