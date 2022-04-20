'Woke mind virus': Elon Musk reacts over Netflix subscriptions going down

The billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk responded over Netflix's massive subscription drop in the first quarter. "The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable," he tweeted.

Twitter users flooded to react affirmatively over Musk's tweet. Pranay Pathole, Musk's social media friend from Pune, wrote, "Woke mind virus is the biggest threat to the civilization."

Check tweet, right here:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days.

Pulling out of Russia, a step Netflix took following the war in Ukraine, cost it 700,000 subscribers.Another 600,000 people stopped its service in the US and Canada after the price increase, Netflix said.

Netflix said earlier that the move was playing out "in line with expectations" and would yield more money for the firm, despite the cancellations.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:34 PM IST