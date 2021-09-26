With cinema halls set to reopen, it's raining release dates in Bollywood; netizens celebrate with memes

As soon as the Mharashtra government announced the opening of cinema halls, Bollywood started pouring release dates of movies.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said cinema halls and drama theatres in the state will be permitted to operate from October 22, on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The state government will soon issue the standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Soon after the announcement was made, filmmaker Rohit Shetty said that his much-awaited movie "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar, will finally make its debut in theatres on Diwali.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday announced the theatrical release dates of its four upcoming films - 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Shamshera'.

Actor Ranveer Singh has also confirmed that his much-awaited film ''83' is finally going to release this Christmas.

Reports also came out that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was earlier scheduled to release this Christmas, will now arrive in theatres next year in February.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoo announced the release date for his highly anticipated film 'Jersey'. The sports drama which was earlier slated for a Diwali release will now hit the silver screens on December 31, 2021.

With so many films to be released soon in cinema halls, fans are more than excited. Twitter has been flooded with fans thanking government for opening up cinema halls. So many release dates coming out together has also become the subject of memes.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(By agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 05:29 PM IST