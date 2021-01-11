'Will the girl be named Sydney?' As Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome first child, Tweeple predict baby's name

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli became parents to a baby girl on Monday. Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on Twitter and said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.
"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.
After Virat shared the statement on social media, congratulatory messages began to pour in for the couple.
Meanwhile, a section of Twitter decided to predict the name of the new born and a few even offered rather hilarious suggestions.
A user wrote, "Name could be irashka virat http://kohil.vi(ira)t anu(shka)#ViratKohli."
"#ViratKohli hi congratulations & god bless you. 'ANUVI', if i could suggest a name, check the meaning.. a name so wonderful," read a tweet.
A user tweeted, "What are the odds of #ViratKohli proposing the name - PuRiVi Kohli, in honour of Pujara, Rishabh and Vihari for today's iconic test match. Yeah, i am logging off."
Check out the tweets here:
However, according to a report, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have named their daughter 'Anvi'. Further details awaited.
