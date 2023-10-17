'Will Rise In Rage And Protest': Queer Community Responds To Supreme Court's Verdict On Marriage Equality Rights To LGBTQIA+ | FPJ

The queer community was upset with the Supreme Court's verdict refusing to grant the right of same-sex marriages in India. Soon after the legal body put forth its statement regarding the case, the LGBTQIA+ group responded to it by taking to social media platforms. They expressed how the decision crushed their hopes and made them feel discriminated.

People from the community suggested that the denial of marriage equality rights to them continued to give them the feeling of being "second-class citizens." Reacting to the verdict, a Queer rights activist posted on X: "Today the court has reaffirmed that queer citizens will be relegated to an unsympathetic legislature and an apathetic executive." "We are second-class citizens, no matter how many judicial platitudes say otherwise. We will rise in rage and protest," the post read further.

Read tweet below

Netizens also took note of allegories and analogies used by the five-judge Constitution bench to produce the verdict on same-sex marriages. "All of the judges should become poets," said an X user, while another added, "Today, the Supreme Court Judges very justifiably used the allegory of “roads” to discuss their concurrence and dissents on the rights of queer people because it was a constitutional “hit and run” case."

Meanwhile, A few also shared memes to express their disappointment.

Check reactions from X

