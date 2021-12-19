'Will inspire others': Kiren Rijiju, others congratulate Kidambi Srikanth for bagging historic silver at BWF World Championships

Huelva: Kidambi Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash to notch up the best ever performance by an Indian in the men's singles on Sunday.

A former world no. 1, Srikanth lost 15-21 20-22 to Malaysia-born opponent in 43 minutes.

The 28-year-old Srikanth thus bettered the feats of legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in this edition), whom he had beaten in the semifinals on Saturday.

The maiden silver also placed Srikanth alongside P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who had finished runner-up in the past.

Sindhu had won the coveted gold in 2019, two silver and two bronze, while Saina claimed the silver at the 2015 Jakarta and a bronze at 2017 Glasgow.

It is also the first time that India won two medals in men's singles at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter congratulated Srikanth for bagging the historic silver.

"Kidambi Srikanth has made India proud by becoming the first Indian man to reach the final at BWF World Badminton Championship in Huelva, Spain and secured silver medal. Congratulations @srikidambi," tweeted Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:42 PM IST