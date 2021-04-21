Will he, won't he? As PM Modi addressed nation, over 6 lakh lakh carts queued up on Grofers in anticipation of lockdown

On Tuesday evening, India listened with baited breath as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a virtual address. And with many convinced that he was going to impose a fresh lockdown, thousands stockpiled virtual grocery carts and headed towards checkout. Thus far however, there is no pan-India lockdown in place.

Soon after the Prime Minister's address, Grofers CEO Albinder Dhindsa revealed that over six lakh people had waited to ascertain whether the country would go back under lockdown, with carts ready to go. And while we're not certain that a digital shopping frenzy is better than emptying shelves at supermarkets, well, it is certainly safer for everyone involved.

"600,000+ Number of carts on Grofers created and waiting to check out if a lockdown was announced by the PM," Dhindsa tweeted on Tuesday evening. While no such announcement was ultimately made, it is unclear whether those with their fingers hovering over the checkout button were willing to abandon their cargo.