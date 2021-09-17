e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:00 PM IST

#WildestDreamsTaylorsVersion takes over Twitter, as the star releases her single once again to surprise fans

Taylor swift surprises her fans as she releases a cover of her previous track "Wildest Dreams" once again.
Dhea Eapen
Taylor Swift | AFP Photo

Taylor Swift | AFP Photo

Taylor Swift's fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version). The pop singer has returned with a new surprise release, but it's not really what her fans were expecting. Taylor Swift released the new version by the name, "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" due to several legal reasons. Taylor's fans have shared tweets as they express their love and excitement for the artist's 'new but old' single. The song is however almost identical to the previous, original version, which was a huge hit, the first time it was released six years ago.

Taylor Swift was born on December 13, 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States. Her full name is Taylor Alison Swift. She went on to become an American pop and country music singer-songwriter, well known for her tales of teenage heartbreak in the early twenty-first century. The star is now fighting back against some strong players in the industry, after the rights to her master recordings were sold for hundreds of millions of dollars to billionaire manager Scooter Braun which was then subsequently sold to another corporation.

Twitter is now flooding with innumerable tweets with the hashtag #WildestDreamsTaylorsVersion. Here's how fans have reacted to the surprise release:

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:00 PM IST
