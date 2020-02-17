'Why was Delhi Police thrashing everyone in sight?': Twitter reacts to Jamia videos

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises of students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, released a CCTV footage on Sunday in which the paramilitary and police personnel can be seen brutally beating students in the library on December 15, 2019.
Later, another video surfaced, in which the students were seen entering the library, allegedly with stones in their hands. Delhi Police claimed that the persons in the video are rioters who took refuge in the library during the police crackdown.
Twitter was seen divided after the videos surfaced. Some questioned the police brutality, while some supported them and started a hashtag #IStandWithDelhiPolice on Sunday.
Veteran journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted, "Multiple clips have now emerged of #JamiaCCTV footage. Police say footage shows it appealed for peace & stone carrying students took cover in library. In that case why did police not make arrests instead of using force & thrashing everyone in sight? Entire footage must be shown."
While BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote, "Students in library with ‘masks’, Reading from shut book, Looking anxiously towards the entrance rather than being relaxed and immersed in studies, which is what a library is meant for...Anatomy of Jamia rioters who tried hiding in the library after a stone pelting session?"
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Are these University students or Jews in Hitler’s Germany?" While, a Twitter user pointed out that the student who is alleged to carry stones is in fact carrying a purse.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
The CCTV footage also showed young men and women putting a cloth on their faces when the violence broke out on the campus. Clarifying this, the students on Monday claimed that they covered their faces with handkerchiefs due to tear gas.
"I want to ask police that they threw shells and made it (library) a gas chamber. We put the mask on the face as it was difficult for us to breathe. They (police) were also wearing masks," said Juber Ahmad, student and a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee.
(With inputs from ANI)
