'Why was Delhi Police thrashing everyone in sight?': Twitter reacts to Jamia videos

The Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises of students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, released a CCTV footage on Sunday in which the paramilitary and police personnel can be seen brutally beating students in the library on December 15, 2019.

Later, another video surfaced, in which the students were seen entering the library, allegedly with stones in their hands. Delhi Police claimed that the persons in the video are rioters who took refuge in the library during the police crackdown.

Twitter was seen divided after the videos surfaced. Some questioned the police brutality, while some supported them and started a hashtag #IStandWithDelhiPolice on Sunday.