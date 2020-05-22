Why this Tamil Nadu man feels Google Maps is responsible for marital woes

In this day and age, Google has become an all knowing, wise entity that people turn to when confused or ill-informed. People believe what Google tell them – even above their family. In a bizarre incident in Tamil Nadu, a man is facing marital issues after his wife opted to “believe Google over anything else”.

The internet offers many opportunities for tracking people. And with most of our mobile phones and other devices equipped with location tracing options, it is easy for apps such as Google maps to know exactly where we are at any given point of time. But this technology has become a problem for a Tamil Nadu man, who claims that Google Maps has accused him of being in places that he never visited. This in turn has led to marital discord as his wife tracks his alleged movements and asks him about them.

According to a report by The News Minute, the 49-year-old had gone to lodge a police complaint, demanding that action be taken against Google Maps.

Reportedly, his wife has been perusing the ‘your timeline’ feature of the app, and did not let him sleep as she kept asking him questions about his whereabouts – questions that he is unable to answer. In his complain the man adds that his wife refuses to listen to him or even to friends and family members.

“She believes Google over anything else. Google is causing strife in my family life. So, I ask you to take action against Google and ensure justice for me. I also ask that Google give me compensation for causing so much strife,” the publication quoted him as saying.

The police however have not registered a complain, and The News Minute quoted officials to add that they were considering calling the duo for counselling.