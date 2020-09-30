Why is #ReplyfromSmriti trending on Twitter?

Women's cricket in India has come to a grinding halt because of COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of stars like Smriti Mandhana continues to soar.
As Red Bull India on Wednesday put out a tweet that fans will be able to ask questions from the star Indian player Smriti Mandhana, #ReplyfromSmriti became one of the top trends.
Here is the Red Bull India tweet
"You asked. She listened. The answer = 0 retweets. RT this + use #ReplyFromSmriti and @redbullindia to ask her anything you want. @mandhana_smriti will reply tomorrow."
Meanwhile, the much-awaited Challenger series, popularly known as women''s mini IPL, will be held in the United Arab Emirates from November 4 to 9, reports said on Wednesday.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had consistently maintained that the three-team tournament will certainly take place which has now been confirmed by a senior official currently in the UAE.
"Yes, the dates of the tournament has been finalised. It will be held from November 4 to 9. There will be single round robin league between the three teams Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas along with the final. In all four matches will be held," a senior IPL was quoted as saying by PTI.
"The final has been slotted on November 9 as we didn''t want to schedule on the the day of the men''s final. There is enormous interest for the women''s event and its only commercially prudent that it is separated from men''s event," the official said.
The four matches are likely to be held in Sharjah or Dubai considering that Abu Dhabi has separate quarantine rules.
