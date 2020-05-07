Why is 'Nagma Stands With Pakistan' trending on Twitter?

Indian politician and former film actress Nagma is under scanner on Twitter for her stand over a news debate that involved members from Pakistan on its panel. She expressed her views on the micro blogging site slamming BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra (without naming him) and the anchor of Aaj Tak news channel Anjana Om Kashyap for insulting news analysts and journalist from Pakistan.

She wrote, “I can’t beleive the language what the #bjp spokesperson is using on @aajtak for a Pakistani person Tariq Peerzada and @AnjanaOmModiAT isallowinv him and also continuously speaking over the female journalists from pak why invite them if you are hell bent on insulting them”