Why is 'Nagma Stands With Pakistan' trending on Twitter?

Indian politician and former film actress Nagma is under scanner on Twitter for her stand over a news debate that involved members from Pakistan on its panel. She expressed her views on the micro blogging site slamming BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra (without naming him) and the anchor of Aaj Tak news channel Anjana Om Kashyap for insulting news analysts and journalist from Pakistan.
She wrote, “I can’t beleive the language what the #bjp spokesperson is using on @aajtak for a Pakistani person Tariq Peerzada and @AnjanaOmModiAT isallowinv him and also continuously speaking over the female journalists from pak why invite them if you are hell bent on insulting them”
Patra went on to respond on Twitter, and wrote, “Respected @nagma_morarji ji ..why weren’t you offended when your brother Tariq Pirjyada said that He will slain more Indian Army Officers. I have and will always continue to expose the hypocrisy of Pak Panelists. Yes He is “Pir” kam “jihadi” jyada.”
This led to a section of Twitter trending the hashtag #NagmaStandsWithPakistan.
Nagma is known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil movies like Gharana Mogudu, Kadhalan, Baashha and many others. She has also worked in Bollywood films like Kunwara and Chal Mere Bhai to name a few. Nagma's debut film Baghi: A Rebel for Love, opposite Salman Khan was Hindi cinema's seventh highest-grossing film in 1990. She joined Congress in 2004. She headlined majorly for slapping a fellow Congress supporter for getting too close and groping her, during an election campaign.
