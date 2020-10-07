Why is #KanganaAwardWapasKar trending on Twitter?

With All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out a murder angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a section of Twitter took jibes at actress Kangana Ranaut and '#KanganaAwardWapasKar' made it to the top trends.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the CBI has reportedly "ruled out murder" and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".

The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.

According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.