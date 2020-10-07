Why is #KanganaAwardWapasKar trending on Twitter?

With All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out a murder angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a section of Twitter took jibes at actress Kangana Ranaut and '#KanganaAwardWapasKar' made it to the top trends.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the CBI has reportedly "ruled out murder" and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide".
The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.
According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.
For the unversed, during an interaction with Republic TV, Ranaut had publically declared that if she is unable to prove the claims she made about Rajput's death case, she will return the Padma Shri that was bestowed upon her by the Indian government.
On Wednesday, Twitteratti shared the hashtag '#KanganaAwardWapasKar' and trolled the 'Panga' actress.
A user wrote,"Kangana said that she will return her awards if SSR murder is not proved. Now that AIIMS and CBI rules out murder in SSR case. Kindly tweet with #KanganaAwardWapasKar and urge Kangana to return her award. RT max."
"#KanganaAwardWapasKar Death of Sushant was, like any death, tragic indeed, particularly suicides. But the way he was dishonoured after death by media, Bhakts and BJP is unforgivable. @KanganaTeam was the most vile among them. She had gone promising return of her awards," wrote a user.
A tweet read: "AIIMS and CBI have ruled out murder in SSR case. No proof of siphoning off funds to Rhea Chakraborty account. 3 Govt agencies + Bihar Govt + Arnab Goswami + 80K fake accounts + Fake Jhansi ki Rani couldn't implicate Rhea."
Check out the tweets here: