Why is #HowdyModi trending on Twitter?

US President Donald Trump described India and its air as "filthy" during the last presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden while discussing the environment and the Paris climate change agreement.

"Look at India, it's filthy, it's air is filthy," Trump said on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, while comparing it to China and Russia to what he said was the condition of the US environment.

However, the remark did not go well with Indian Twitterati. Taking a jibe at the Centre, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that US President Donald Trump said that India's air is 'filthy', which is the result of 'Howdy Modi' event.

"Trump: Fruits of Friendship 1) Questions India's COVID death toll 2) Says India sends dirt up into the air India " air is filthy " 3) Called India " tariff king " The result of "Howdy Modi "! Sibal tweeted.

Several Twitterati slammed the Trump for his remark and the silence of Indian government. In addition to #HowdyModi, many posts under the hashtags like #NamasteTrump, Doland were also seen on Twitter.

#HowdyModi goes back to the event that was jointly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in September 2019 in the USA. Whereas the Namaste Trump was the name of the event organised for welcoming Trump in India in February 2020.

Check out the other reactions here: