Why is #FreeJaggiNow trending on Twitter? Here's all you need to know

The wife of a Scottish Sikh imprisoned in India without trial has called on the Indian government to seek his release immediately on the fourth anniversary of his captivity.

Jagtar Singh Johal, better known as "Jaggi," was detained in India in November 2017 while on his way to his wedding. Johal has never been charged with a crime, and no evidence linking him to it has ever been produced in court.

Although the Punjab Police have stated that such evidence exists, Indian courts have already found officers of the Punjab Police guilty of falsifying evidence and even murder.

Mrs Kaur Johal penned an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the four-year anniversary of her husband's captivity, pleading for the government to intervene in Mr Singh Johal's case.

Here's what she wrote:

“Today marks 4 years since that terrifying day when the police snatched and kidnapped Jaggi from my arms. I still have nightmares of that day and the subsequent torture of Jaggi. “The UK government must listen and act to secure the release and return of my husband after 4 years of incarceration.

“We were hopeful all charges would be dropped against Jagtar at the last hearing in October 2021, but the case was adjourned once again until January 2022 as the Indian authorities were unable to produce any evidence in court. All I want and pray for is that my husband comes back home and we can start our life together, but I worry for his and my mental and physical health due to all this suffering. I need Liz Truss as the Foreign Secretary and as a wife to look me in the eye and tell me when I will be reunited with my husband. I am suffering in silence and finding it difficult to continue. I want her to meet with me so she can hear about my pain.”

Netizens on Twitter have also come together to help Jaggi, as they say he deserves to be home with his family.

Have a look at a few reactions on Twitter:

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 01:35 PM IST