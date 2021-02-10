Why is 'Congratulations UAE' trending? All you need to know about historic Hope mission to Mars

Twitter users on Wednesday busied themselves congratulating the United Arab Emirates, after the Hope Probe mission successfully entered orbit around Mars late on Tuesday. According to reports, the UAE's first-ever interplanetary mission to Mars arrived at the red planet on Tuesday and successfully entered orbit on its first attempt. It sent back a signal confirming it is in orbit.

"Success! Contact with #HopeProbe has been established again. The Mars Orbit Insertion is now complete," tweeted the Hope Mars Mission's official handle at the end of a lengthy thread of live updates.

"204 days and more than 480 million kms later, the #HopeProbe is now in the Capture Orbit of #Mars," it added.