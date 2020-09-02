Why is Britannia butter trending on Twitter?

The butter swap comes after Amul was revealed to have been one of the sponsors to Sudarshan News channel's program on "UPSC Jihad".

Suresh Chavhanke, the channel's Editor-in-Chief decided to enlighten viewers in a promo clip of their upcoming show. He claimed that an 'exposé' showed an increasing number of Muslim candidates were allegedly clearing the civil services exam.

The Delhi High Court had passed an interim order on Friday, restraining the channel from airing the programme 'Bindas Bol'. Chavanke however had decided to go ahead with the show.

This in turn triggered a massive outrage as many vowed to boycott Amul products for their "Islamophobia".

However, Jawaid’s post didn’t impress Twitterati, and some were brutally honest with their opinion stating “Britannia butter is terrible.”

Here are some more reactions.