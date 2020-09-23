Why is #BoycottTime trending on Twitter

Maintaning the consistency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again found a place in Time Magazine's list of 100 most influential people. However, the brief profile written by Time journalist Carl Vick is not as flattering as Barack Obama's description of him.

"Though almost all of India’s Prime Ministers have come from the nearly 80% of the population that is Hindu, only Modi has governed as if no one else matters," the Time piece on Modi said.

"First elected on a populist promise of empowerment, his Hindu-¬nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party rejected not only elitism but also pluralism, specifically targeting India’s Muslims. The crucible of the pandemic became a pretence for stifling dissent. And the world’s most vibrant democracy fell deeper into shadow," it said.

The rather uncomplimentary remarks on the Prime Minister angered his supporters in India who called for the boycott of the magazine, with #BoycottTIME becoming one of the top trends on Twitter.

Some of the anger was also due to listing Bilkis, an octogenarian protester at Shaheen Bagh, as one of the 100 infulential people.

Here are some of the tweets critical of the international magazine, calling for its boycott: