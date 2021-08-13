Why is #BoycottRadhikaApte trending on Twitter?

In a day and age of constantly evolving social media trends, actor Radhika Apte has remained a consistent topic of outrage for most of Friday. The hashtag 'Boycott Radhika Apte' has been trending on Twitter for quite some time now, with some railing against the actor even as others wonder what the hullaballoo is all about.

Interestingly enough, Apte has not done anything to spark outrage - including releasing a movie. Rather, a quick perusal of the Twitter posts seem to suggest that the digital fury is over stills from an earlier movie called 'Parched'. Others have brought back a variety of older news updates and allegations to hit out at her - from purported remarks against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Intimate scenes, a section of Twitter appears to have concluded, are a blight upon Indian society, corrupting minds and "destroying our culture". And so, the suggestive photos from the 2015 movie produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms was not received well online.

"So today it is #BoycottRadhikaApte day. Why though? I'm maha confused. It's so difficult to keep track of these trends," lamented one user.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 04:44 PM IST