Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Why is 'Boycott Chennai Super Kings' trending on Twitter? Here's all you need to know

FPJ Web Desk
Maheesh Theekshana | Twitter

A day after the IPL 2022 mega auction ended,#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings emerged as one of the top trends on Twitter.

Many on Twitter demanded that CSK be boycotted as the four-time IPL champions purchased Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, during the IPL 2022 mega auction, held in Bengaluru.

As per reports, Theekshana is from a Sinhalese background. It is reported that

Sinhalese soldiers have been accused of committing war crimes against Tamilians in Sri Lanka during the military action against LTTE in 2009.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
