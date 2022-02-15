Why is 'Boycott Chennai Super Kings' trending on Twitter? Here's all you need to know

A day after the IPL 2022 mega auction ended,#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings emerged as one of the top trends on Twitter.

Many on Twitter demanded that CSK be boycotted as the four-time IPL champions purchased Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, during the IPL 2022 mega auction, held in Bengaluru.

As per reports, Theekshana is from a Sinhalese background. It is reported that

Sinhalese soldiers have been accused of committing war crimes against Tamilians in Sri Lanka during the military action against LTTE in 2009.

Remove the player from the franchise or Remove the word "Chennai" from your franchise name.

If you feel this boy is more important for you than the emotions of Tamils, you don't need to represent Chennai in IPL. @ChennaiIPL #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/SpFpU6B3To — பிரியக்குமார் அ (@ProudTamizhan1) February 14, 2022

Do not allow Sinhala player in CSK team..#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/YtQ4lSoZgU — Savitha Sivanadar (@SaviNadar100) February 14, 2022

Around 20 lakh Tamil people are thrown out as refugees by Sinhala state Terrorism!



No Justice yet,

But Tamil People whistles for a Sinhala player in #CSK



#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/UGduoS6rzO — பிரபா (@prabhaarr) February 14, 2022

#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings

Pakistanis are banned from IPL cause they are (north)”India’s enemies”. but Tamil’s enemies the SL state uses these sports to whitewash its crimes in international stage ,,and idiots don’t care! Now taking in a player even inside CSK! While no Tamils! — செய்சத் (ஆ) (@Jeya2002) February 14, 2022

Broken 💔💔💔💔

They have enough balance to bring him home but they did nothing.

Suresh Raina ❤️

Love and respect always.

This video made me cry 😭#Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/s2VGOxCt2j — Gourav Chattaraj (@i_amGourav) February 14, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:27 AM IST