Why is #ArrestSajidKhan trending on Twitter?

Indian model and actor Paula has on Thursday revealed that she was 'sexually harassed' by filmmaker Sajid Khan when she was just 17. Paula has accused Khan of “talking dirty, trying to touch, and asking to strip in front of him,” for a role in the film ‘Housefull’.

She penned a note on Instagram stating, "When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family, I kept quiet. Now I don't have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17."

"He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie," she added.

Paula went on to write, "God knows with how many girls he has done this. I am coming out now not for any pity party. It’s just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it’s high time no? These Bastards should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. But I did not stop!! But the wrong I did was not to speak about it!”