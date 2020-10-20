Why is #Arrest_Deepika_Rajawat trending on Twitter?

Another day, another Twitter outrage to contend with. This time, Twitter user and well known lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat is being raked over the coals for sharing a post on Navratri. The cartoon, simply captioned as "irony" depicted the behaviour of men towards women during Navratri, contrasting that to "other days".
And while the post does seem to have gathered a fair number of lives and retweets, a large part of Twitter is incensed. As one user put it, this was a "huge insult of Ma Durga" and as such must be incur punitive action.
To be fair though, Twitter does not really seem to be united in their calls for punishment. While #Arrest_Deepika_Rajawat has been trending on the social media platform, it is unclear exactly what action would make netizens happy. Some want her account and the post to me mass reported, while others inform Rajawat that she was alive simply because they were "tolerant".
The comments run the gamut, from urging people to like and retweet and comment on their posts to urging the Delhi police to book her. As one user put it, "Hindu festivals are not your social awareness campaign, to connect all world problems to it!" Others still have shared step by step tutorials on how one can report a post or account.
Take a look at some of the comments:
For her part, the lawyer does not seem to be perturbed. Even as the backlash continues, the post remains on her Twitter account, and she has even tweeted her intention of going live from her Facebook account at 7:30 pm.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)