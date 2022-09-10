Why is 'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' trending on Twitter ahead of upcoming Houston concert?

'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' is trending on Twitter |

Jubin Nautiyal who gave super hit songs like 'Rata Lumbia', 'Dil Galati Kar Baitha Hai', 'Tum Hi Aana', 'Loot Gaye', 'Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra' is being criticized by Twitterati since last evening.

#ArrestJubinNautiyal is trending on Twitter as many users took to the platform demanding his arrest. Thousands of tweets have lined up after the next concert poster was dropped in on social media.

A poster of Jubin Nautiyal’s upcoming concert in Houston is all around over social media. It mentions the identity of the organiser as "Jai Singh", reportedly a part of Khalistani movement. Thus, as the singer mentioned Singh's name in the call-for-action poster, netizens sparked into anger demanding to arrest Nautiyal for allegedly supporting Khalistanis.

Here is the real reason why people boycott bollywood... and some people says unemployment force to do this on twitter. #ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/VAJHv8RZ4q — Sonu Kumar ッ (@sonukumarpoetry) September 9, 2022