Why is #25sep5baje25minute trending on Twitter?

Amidst the protest against the farm bills in the parliament, protests across the country are also going on.
However, COVID19 has changed alot for demonstrators and at the same time, it has paved way to online campaign and protests. In one such Twitter campaign, today, #25sep5baje25minute started to trend.
For those who are unaware, the hashtag is the part of the ongoing struggle against the government and "anti-farm bills".
Several farmers organisation have called for the Bharat Bandh on 25 September. This hashtag is a reminder for the protest.
Tribal Army founder Hansraj Meena, who has been at the centre point of these online protests against the farm bills, has also appealed to burn effigies of government to mark the protest on September 25 at 5.25 pm.
Check out the reactions here:
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he wants to assure every farmer that the system of providing minimum support price (MSP) will continue as earlier.
His comment came amidst the widespread demonstrations and the uproar over the bill in the upper house. The Upper House witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm Bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.
Followed by it, Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day amid uproar by opposition members over suspension of eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm bills on Sunday.
(With ANI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)