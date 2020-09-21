Why is #25sep5baje25minute trending on Twitter?

Amidst the protest against the farm bills in the parliament, protests across the country are also going on.

However, COVID19 has changed alot for demonstrators and at the same time, it has paved way to online campaign and protests. In one such Twitter campaign, today, #25sep5baje25minute started to trend.

For those who are unaware, the hashtag is the part of the ongoing struggle against the government and "anti-farm bills".

Several farmers organisation have called for the Bharat Bandh on 25 September. This hashtag is a reminder for the protest.

Tribal Army founder Hansraj Meena, who has been at the centre point of these online protests against the farm bills, has also appealed to burn effigies of government to mark the protest on September 25 at 5.25 pm.

Check out the reactions here: