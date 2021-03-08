'Why didn't anyone think of this earlier? Oh wait...': Twitter in uproar as woman MP demands celebration of International Men's Day

Each year, International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March around the world to champion women's rights. While the earliest observance of Women's Day' came from New York in February 1909, others attribute the present date to the demonstrations in Russia during the 1800s and later. The March 8 date has also been linked to the women’s movements during the Russian Revolution in 1917.

"It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political," reads an excerpt from the United Nations website.

Since morning, a massive number of political leaders in India have taken to social media platforms to wish women and mark the occasion. And so, as BJP MP Sonal Mansingh decided to use this occasion to demand before the Rajya Sabha that International Men's Day be celebrated, there were many an eyebrow raised.

Needless to say that the fact that she chose March 8 to call for Men's Day has many online irked. "Do you also go to funerals and announce you also know people who have died?" wondered one sarcastic post.