Why did Pakistan ban former adult star Mia Khalifa's TikTok account?

Former adult star Mia Khalifa, whose TikTok account boasts 22.2 million followers and over 270 million likes, has been banned in Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim nation.

Reacting to the same, Mia revealed that she will be reposting her short clips on Twitter henceforth.

Back in 2020, Pakistan joined the list of countries like India and the US -- whose differences with China led to the banning of TikTok.

The ban on the Chinese social media app was done citing "immoral content".

It was lifted in April after the app offered to 'moderate uploads'. That being said, the reason to ban Mia’s account is yet unknown.

Reacting to the same, Mia wrote on Twitter, "Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my TikTok account from the country. I'll be re-posting all my TikToks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism."