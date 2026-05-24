'Why Are You Laughing?': Agitated Russian Vlogger Hurls Abuses At Man, Spits On Him In Varanasi Over Injured Puppy | VIDEO

A chaotic confrontation on the streets of Varanasi has gone viral after Russian vlogger Pink Natasha was seen hurling abuses at a local man and allegedly spitting on him while holding an injured street puppy. The visibly agitated woman repeatedly shouted, “Why are you laughing?” while accusing the man of breaking the puppy’s leg as stunned bystanders watched the heated argument unfold.

The now widely circulated Instagram reel captures the visibly agitated woman accusing the man of hurting the puppy’s leg, repeatedly shouting at him and questioning why some bystanders appeared to be laughing during the argument.

“Why are you laughing?” she is heard yelling in the chaotic video which has now gone viral on social media and .

What Happens In The Viral Video?

The ideo shows the woman identified online as Pink Natasha standing in a crowded Varanasi alley with a small puppy that appeared to have an injured or broken leg.

Visibly emotional and furious, she repeatedly accuses the local man of harming the animal while using strong language during the confrontation.

“You broke its leg,” she says multiple times while demanding answers from the man, who appears defensive as locals gather around to watch the scene unfold.

In the video she is also seen attacking the man, and moments later spits on him while the man still tries to be defensive. She then approaches the people nearby shows how the puppy is injured and is heard using profane language.

Some people in the background appear amused, while others simply observe the escalating argument in silence.

Who Is Pink Natasha?

The woman in the viral video is known online as Pink Natasha, a Russian content creator and animal rescuer who has reportedly been living in Varanasi for several years.

Through her Instagram account “@pink___natasha___varanasi”, she regularly documents her life in India, spiritual experiences and extensive work caring for stray dogs on the streets of Varanasi.

Her Instagram profile describes Varanasi as her home and features content related to dog rescues, animal treatment, Hindu traditions and daily life in the ancient city.

Natasha is known among followers for actively rescuing injured street dogs, feeding strays and confronting alleged cases of animal cruelty.

Video Sparks Online Debate

The viral clip has reignited discussions online around the treatment of stray animals in India and the challenges surrounding human-animal conflicts in crowded urban areas.

Many users praised Natasha for standing up for the injured puppy and called her brave for directly confronting the alleged abuser despite being surrounded by locals.

Others, however, criticised the aggressive tone of the confrontation or pointed to broader issues involving stray dog populations and tensions between residents and street animals.