Why are Ashutosh Gowarike, Sajid Khan trending after Will Smith-Chris Rock fiasco?

American actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock after he got miffed at the latter's joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Academy Awards. After slapping Rock, Smith walked back and used expletives, saying: "Keep my wife's name out of your *** mouth".

No sooner, the internet took to storm over the slap between the Hollywood celebrities. The memes shared, mostly, took to use the slap moment in the picture and hinted over various contexts. However, people also hit an Indian version to the Will Smith-Chris Rock fiasco, as the audience remembered the onscreen argument between Ashutosh Gowarike, Sajid Khan during an award show.

To the unversed, it was in 2009 that Ashutosh Gowariker had slammed Sajid Khan for making fun of the cine industry at STAR plus hosted award show. Khan was the show anchor who tried to impress the viewers with jokes and hinted over Harman Baweja's "non-existent acting skills", that triggered a reaction from Ashutosh Gowariker. Ashutosh, who was working with Harman Baweja in 'What's Your Rashee?', when got to stage to receive an award for Best Film for Jodhaa Akbar, lashed out at Sajid for his unacceptable remarks.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:20 PM IST