WHOLiedPeopleDied trends after UN agency's previous tweet claiming 'no evidence of human-to-human transmission' goes viral

The United Nations' organisation responsible for international public health - World Health Organisation (WHO) - lied to the world regarding the coronavirus outbreak, claimed Twitterati on Thursday. The pandemic which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in November 2019, has claimed 22,323 lives and has infected 499,948 people globally so far.

On Thursday, #WHOLiedPeopleDied trended on Twitter after the World Health Organisation's tweet which claimed 'no evidence of human-to-human transmission' went viral.

In a tweet dated Jan 14, 2020, WHO had said, "Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China."