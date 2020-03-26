WHOLiedPeopleDied trends after UN agency's previous tweet claiming 'no evidence of human-to-human transmission' goes viral

The United Nations' organisation responsible for international public health - World Health Organisation (WHO) - lied to the world regarding the coronavirus outbreak, claimed Twitterati on Thursday. The pandemic which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in November 2019, has claimed 22,323 lives and has infected 499,948 people globally so far.
On Thursday, #WHOLiedPeopleDied trended on Twitter after the World Health Organisation's tweet which claimed 'no evidence of human-to-human transmission' went viral.
In a tweet dated Jan 14, 2020, WHO had said, "Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China."
"While the whole world looks at @WHO for every possible health issues, the recent news has shocked the world. It's actually saddening to see an organization to tarnish its own credibility," said a Twitter user.
"The criminality of @DrTedros and @WHO in covering up severity of #ChineseVirus outbreak in #Wuhan China must not go unpunished. They led the world up the proverbial garden path. These tweets are of January 11, 2020. By then #China and #WHO knew of the enormity of the outbreak," wrote another Twitter user.
Many Twitter users also compared WHO to Wuhan Health Organisation.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Other than China, Italy, Iran and Spain have been some of the most affected countries. Meanwhile, 88 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India on Thursday, the highest in a single day. The total number of cases rose to 694 as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data.
