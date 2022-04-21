Who tops Twitter Space? Not, Elon Musk or K-pop but THIS honorable man from Pakistan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan recently broke the record with 165K participants in a Twitter Space, according to a tweet by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In the tweet shared early this morning, PTI wrote, "Congrats Pakistan! Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s space session is the top space in terms of participants in Twitter’s history!" The message suggested that the former Pakistan PM was on top, followed by K-pop and Salvador Bill Analysis.

On Wednesday night, Imran Khan addressed party workers via a Twitter Space, alleging that "some elements" in the powerful establishment engaged in "bad practices" and were responsible for his unceremonious removal from power. Earlier this month, he lost a no-trust vote in the Pakistan National Assembly.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:36 PM IST