'Who knew he was Punjabi?': Twitter reacts to viral video of Ravana flaunting his Bhangra skills during Ram Leela event

As the country is all set to celebrate Dussehra this Friday, a video of Ravana grooving to a Punjabi song is being widely shared on the internet, leaving the users in splits.

The funny video is believed to be from Punjab and is giving twitter incontrollable laughs in a time when Ramlila events in the country are restricted or shifted to virtual platforms due to COVID-19 protocols.

In the video, the artist dressed as Ravana can be seen enjoying every bit of his time on the stage, as he performs Bhangra on the Punjabi song being played in the background. He is also carrying a gun which he puts down during the act and the audience present is seen cheering him.

Watch Video Here:

Kra lao Punjab vich Ramayan🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/f3MxQZQhjM — ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) October 13, 2021

This adorable Ravana has surely managed to lighten up the festive mood with his super cool Bhangra moves.

Here's what people have to say about it:

Ravan bhangre da shaunk v rakhda! — Jashan (@Jashan23061829) October 13, 2021

Mitran da naa chalda e😂

Ravan in full Punjabi swag😎 — Vini Kohli (@vinikkohli) October 13, 2021

Best thing I’ve seen today😂😂 https://t.co/v688TZV81g — Deepanshu Malhotra (@daddydeep7) October 14, 2021

This is the most heartwarming and hilarious thing I have seen today... Made my day ❤️ https://t.co/Nhlylgexzs — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) October 13, 2021

I'd insist on buying ticket even if the show was free lmfao😭 https://t.co/Kwv69a2XWv — H⁷ (@ColdSun07) October 13, 2021

Raavan was Punjabi. Who knew https://t.co/LCAoB2w3Ho — Nadir Cazi (@nadircazi) October 13, 2021

🤩🤩🤩

Khabardaar jo is Raavan ko kisi ne haath bhi lagaya. He is too cute.

I also want to dance with him. https://t.co/YazJEBaC3A — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) October 14, 2021

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:15 PM IST