Viral

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:15 PM IST

'Who knew he was Punjabi?': Twitter reacts to viral video of Ravana flaunting his Bhangra skills during Ram Leela event

FPJ Web Desk
As the country is all set to celebrate Dussehra this Friday, a video of Ravana grooving to a Punjabi song is being widely shared on the internet, leaving the users in splits.

The funny video is believed to be from Punjab and is giving twitter incontrollable laughs in a time when Ramlila events in the country are restricted or shifted to virtual platforms due to COVID-19 protocols.

In the video, the artist dressed as Ravana can be seen enjoying every bit of his time on the stage, as he performs Bhangra on the Punjabi song being played in the background. He is also carrying a gun which he puts down during the act and the audience present is seen cheering him.

Watch Video Here:

This adorable Ravana has surely managed to lighten up the festive mood with his super cool Bhangra moves.

Here's what people have to say about it:

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:15 PM IST
