 'Who Is This Assh*le?': Man Shows Middle Finger On Camera While Others Clap & Celebrate Team India's Victory At T20 WC; Netizens Furious After Video Goes Viral
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Man Shows Middle Finger During Celebration Of Team India's T20 WC Success

A man was seen showing his middle finger on camera while others passengers on a flight celebrated Team India's victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The video reportedly surfaced after the flight captain made an announcement about Team India winning the T20 world cup 2024 series. While most people enjoyed the moment by clapping and screaming their hearts out to mark the victory of Men in Blue against South Africa, a man seated in the aisle seats posed abusively and showed his middle finger on the camera.

Man shows middle finger while 'celebrating' India's T20 World Cup win; watch video

Netizens react after video goes viral

Netizens were furious with the man who showed middle finger during the celebration of Team India's success. They wrote, "Who is this a**hole in red T-shirt showing middle finger. He should be grounded for life..."

