 Who is Tariq Mir? GOT actor Peter Dinklage lookalike from Jammu and Kashmir
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWho is Tariq Mir? GOT actor Peter Dinklage lookalike from Jammu and Kashmir

Who is Tariq Mir? GOT actor Peter Dinklage lookalike from Jammu and Kashmir

The actor first went viral when Jab We Met director posted a picture with him on Instagram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Tariq Mir | Twitter

Who doesn't remember Tyrion Lannister from Game Of Thrones? Actor Peter Dinklage is popular for playing the famous character in fantasy TV show Game Of Thrones (GOT).

But, what if we told you that Peter Dinklage lives in India? Surprising right! Just to clear the confusion, it's not Peter but Indian actor Tariq, who has been mistaken for the GOT actor for quite some time now.

Tariq Mir is an Indian actor from Kashmir's Bumthan village in Anantnag, whose pictures have gone viral for being Peter Dinklage's lookalike. He first went viral, when Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali posted a picture of him on Instagram. The director met Traq at the Pahalgam Film Festival, when he used to do small roles in Kashmiri theatre. That's when filmmaker Imtiaz Ali caught sight of him.

Over the night, Tarq went viral for his look, just like Peter. He has the same height, body, and face. Due to matching personality with Peter Dinklage, Tariq started getting work. 

The actor has worked in Salman Khan's Bharat. In the coming days, Tariq is going to appear in the film U-Turn with Alaya F.

Talking about this to a portal named The Kashmir Monitor, Tariq had said, "I am excited that I have got a good role in Ekta Kapoor's film U-Turn. I had a small role in my first Bollywood film 'Bharat'. People noticed me there because of my Peter Dinklage look. But in this film, I also got a chance to show my acting skills. I started shooting for U-Turn in December 2021. After this, in 22 we shot in Chandigarh, Pune and Mumbai."

Read Also
Video of Bilawal Bhutto's lookalike dancing to 'Besharam Rang' goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who is Tariq Mir? GOT actor Peter Dinklage lookalike from Jammu and Kashmir

Who is Tariq Mir? GOT actor Peter Dinklage lookalike from Jammu and Kashmir

Mumbai Special: Singham to Superstar, artist generates AI images of various Mumbaikars

Mumbai Special: Singham to Superstar, artist generates AI images of various Mumbaikars

Watch: UP board exam 2023 class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni reveals her career plans

Watch: UP board exam 2023 class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni reveals her career plans

Airbnb guests leave taps running and gas on for 25 days; causing owner to pay ₹1.28 lakh to take...

Airbnb guests leave taps running and gas on for 25 days; causing owner to pay ₹1.28 lakh to take...

WATCH: Anand Mahindra shares AI-created video of a girl aging, calls it 'hauntingly beautiful'

WATCH: Anand Mahindra shares AI-created video of a girl aging, calls it 'hauntingly beautiful'