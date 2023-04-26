Who is Tariq Mir? GOT actor Peter Dinklage lookalike from Jammu and Kashmir

Tariq Mir | Twitter

Who doesn't remember Tyrion Lannister from Game Of Thrones? Actor Peter Dinklage is popular for playing the famous character in fantasy TV show Game Of Thrones (GOT).

But, what if we told you that Peter Dinklage lives in India? Surprising right! Just to clear the confusion, it's not Peter but Indian actor Tariq, who has been mistaken for the GOT actor for quite some time now.

Tariq Mir is an Indian actor from Kashmir's Bumthan village in Anantnag, whose pictures have gone viral for being Peter Dinklage's lookalike. He first went viral, when Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali posted a picture of him on Instagram. The director met Traq at the Pahalgam Film Festival, when he used to do small roles in Kashmiri theatre. That's when filmmaker Imtiaz Ali caught sight of him.

Over the night, Tarq went viral for his look, just like Peter. He has the same height, body, and face. Due to matching personality with Peter Dinklage, Tariq started getting work.

The actor has worked in Salman Khan's Bharat. In the coming days, Tariq is going to appear in the film U-Turn with Alaya F.

Talking about this to a portal named The Kashmir Monitor, Tariq had said, "I am excited that I have got a good role in Ekta Kapoor's film U-Turn. I had a small role in my first Bollywood film 'Bharat'. People noticed me there because of my Peter Dinklage look. But in this film, I also got a chance to show my acting skills. I started shooting for U-Turn in December 2021. After this, in 22 we shot in Chandigarh, Pune and Mumbai."