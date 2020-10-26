Who is Ritika Jindal and why is #SackRitikaJindal trending?

Amidst the controversy over Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer Ritika Jindal performing the havan on the occasion of Dussehra in Shoolini Temple in the state, #SackRitikaJindal started to trend on Twitter.

Himachal Pradesh IAS officer Ritika Jindal was reportedly not allowed to participate in a “havan” at Shoolini Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, on basis of her gender. However, Jindal broke the age-old norm thereby performing the havan on the occasion of Dussehra.

After a tweet of District Collectors of India (DCsofIndia) praising the officer, she was trolled by several Twitterati. Several Twitterati also trended #SackRitikaJindal thereby demanding the removal of the IAS officer.